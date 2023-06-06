I Have a Couple of Questions About MN’s Recreational Pot Bill

Recently, Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana. It's been a long time coming and soon Minnesotans, 21 and older, will be able to legally indulge. It's about time!

It always seemed ridiculous to me that it was illegal in the first place. It's still actually federally illegal but that could change soon, too.

Reading over the bill, however, I do have a few questions.

First, possession of cannabis becomes legal on August 1st, 2023. That's great, but they are saying that with all the licensing and putting up dispensaries throughout the state, it won't be available for sale until probably early 2025.

So great, it will be legal but nowhere to "legally" purchase it.

So if you happen to get caught with some pot after August 1st, you got from an unauthorized seller aka "your guy" what happens? Will authorities let it slide in the meantime when it's legal to possess it but nowhere to legally purchase it.

Secondly, also August 1st, it will be legal to grow up to 8 plants in your home but only 4 flowering. This too is great but where would one "legally" obtain seeds to plant?

Don't get me wrong. I'm sure the entire bill was a difficult endeavor and complicated to say the least.

The prediction of marijuana dispensaries not being open for business until early 2025 is a bit of a stretch, in my opinion. When there is big money and high demand, things tend to get done. Let's hope so!

