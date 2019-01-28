I-94 Construction Project Open House in Monticello Postponed

CLEARWATER -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has postponed the I-94 Albertville-to-Clearwater open house for Tuesday.

The open house has been rescheduled for Monday (Feb 4th) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Monticello Community Center.

The major road construction project gets underway this summer between Maple Grove and Clearwater.

The $350-million plan calls for expanding and improving a 39-mile stretch of the interstate with added lanes, resurfacing, bridge replacement and added safety features.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation estimates between 45,000 and 117,000 vehicles use that stretch of freeway every day. The project will certainly lead to reduced speeds and lane closures during the completion of the project.

The funding comes partly through the Corridors of Commerce program where additional funding goes toward state projects designed to improve the state's highway system that specifically supports Minnesota's economy.