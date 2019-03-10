Huskies Win Second Straight NCAA Wrestling Title

The St. Cloud State University wrestling team won their fourth NCAA Division II Championship title since 2015 and second straight in Cleveland this weekend.

The Huskies finished the tournament with a team score of 95.5 points. Wheeling Jesuit placed second with points 87.5, and McKendree took third with 83.0.

Vince Dietz led the team with a 3-1 record and took second at 197 pounds. Dietz and six other wrestlers for SCSU finished with All-American honors: Brett Velasquez , Garrett Vos , James Pleski , Jake Barzowski , Devin FitzPatrick , and Kolton Eischens .

The team held a perfect record all season and through the post-season. They previously won the title in 2015, 2016, and 2018.