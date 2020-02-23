Huskies Take Down Golden Eagles to Close Regular Season

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team ended their season with a win over the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

The Huskies battled with the Golden Eagles in the opening half, ending up with a small 43-41 lead. In the second half, the Huskies opened up some breathing room, outscoring Crookston 46-36 to win it 89-77.

Trevon Marshall led the team with 31 points and nine rebounds. Oliver Ehrnvall added 17 points, Caleb Donaldson 13, and Jake Mussman 10.

The Huskies improve to 14-14 and 11-11 NSIC. They will travel to Sioux Falls, SD to face Augustana University in the first round of the NSIC Tournament on Wednesday. That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.