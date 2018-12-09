Huskies Sweep Omaha with Second Win of the Weekend

The SCSU men’s hockey team took down Omaha for a second time this weekend at home on Saturday. St. Cloud State extends its winning streak to ten games with its sixth weekend sweep of the season.

The game was nearly another shutout with dominant play by SCSU. The Huskies got out to an early 1-0 lead. Omaha tied the game in the second period, but St. Cloud responded with two more goals of their own. The Huskies broke the game open in the third and brought the final score to 7-1.

Blake Lizotte , Robby Jackson , Jack Ahcan , Easton Brodzinski , Patrick Newell , and Kevin Fitzgerald scored SCSU’s seven goals.

The Huskies improve to 13-1-2. They will return to the ice on Thursday, Dec. 27th with an exhibition game against the U.S. National Team Development Program U-18 squad.