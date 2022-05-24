Huskies Seeking New Hockey PA Announcer

ST. CLOUD -- Husky Hockey is looking for a PA Announcer.

St Cloud State University Athletics is accepting virtual tryouts for the next Men’s Hockey Public Address Announcer.

SCSU Athletics says applicants will submit three or four sample reads online before May 31st. The reads will include a sample starting lineup, sponsorship fulfillment, a marketing advertisement, and an optional read.

Finalists will audition on June 16th at the Brooks Center from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information on the application process, click here.