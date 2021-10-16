ST. CLOUD -- Although it may look a little different than previous years, homecoming is underway at St. Cloud State University.

This year’s four-day celebration kicked off on Wednesday outside of Atwood Memorial Center and boasted many different events on Thursday and Friday. The fun continued Saturday with Fan Fest being held outside of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

From 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. students, alumni, and fans attended the annual tailgating event that features food trucks, a beer garden, inflatables, and other games.

The homecoming men’s hockey game against the University of Minnesota directly follows the event. The game is also being broadcast for fans on a video screen in front of the hockey center.

The Huskies will be wearing retro jerseys for the matchup that will be up for auction during the game. An outdoor concert by Coyote Wild will follow the hockey game.

