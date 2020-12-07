Huskies Stay Hot With Sunday Win

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is 3-0 on the season after beating Omaha 5-3 Sunday night at Baxter Arena. The Huskies previously defeated Western Michigan and #4 Denver in the NCHC bubble in Omaha.

The Mavericks started the scoring with a Matt Miller goal at 4:53, but the Huskies responded with Veeti Miettinen's first NCAA goal less than two minutes later.

SCSU took a 3-2 lead with a pair of goals one minute apart in the second period. Easton Brodzinski tied the game at two with a goal at 9:00 of the second, followed by a Janni Krannila goal at 10 minutes.

After Omaha scored 1:32 later to tie the game at three, Brady Ziemer gave the Huskies the lead for good with a goal at 18:45.

St. Cloud State also added an insurance goal from Jared Cockrell at 14:59 of the third period.

The Huskies will take on Western Michigan Wednesday afternoon in Omaha. Puck drop is set for 3:35 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.