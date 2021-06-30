House Bill Makes it a Crime to Publicize Police Officer’s Address

ST. PAUL -- The public safety bill passed by the Minnesota House Tuesday night would make it a crime to make a police officer's home address public.

State Representative Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud authored the legislation included in the larger bill.

Peaceful protests are an important way to exercise one's First Amendment rights, but doing so outside the homes of our law enforcement and their family is too far. Our police officers and their families deserve a right to privacy and they should be focused on doing their jobs to keep our community safe, not worrying about the safety and security of their loved ones.

The legislation makes it a misdemeanor to knowingly and without consent share the home address of a police officer, and a gross misdemeanor if sharing the address results in bodily harm to the officer or their family or member of that household.

The Public Safety and Judiciary budget bill funds the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Human Rights and the judicial branch. The bill also enacted new regulations on no-knock warrants and modifications to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board's police misconduct database.

Travis's Law is included in the bill which requires law enforcement agencies when responding to a mental health crisis call to include a referral to mental health crisis teams.

Matthew's Law is also in the bill which requires departments to have a policy on confidential informants, the Hardell Sherrell Act, which includes jail safety reforms, and funding for community organizations working to prevent crime.

