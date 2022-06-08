Home Store Opening this Week in Downtown St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- Another new place to stop and shop is opening this week in downtown St. Joseph. Pine & Fiber Company is at 25 West Minnesota Street, in the former location of WR Home Company.

Owner Jennifer Feldhege says she started her business about five years ago by renting out booth space in other stores and this will be her first storefront.

She says it is a mix of home decor, and gift items.

Repurposed furniture, that's kind of my bulk of everything, so it's old furniture with good bones and then given a good facelift. A lot of home decor, wall decor, food seasonings, giftware, and clothing.

Feldhege says she's excited to join the thriving downtown St. Joseph business community.

I have papers on the windows but I can hear the foot traffic. They hit Hudson, they hit WR, they hit ice cream, it's quite the destination.

She says the name of the store comes from the pine signs and the clothing line that she makes.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Pine & Fiber's opening day is Thursday and the grand opening is this Saturday.

Their regular hours will be Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.