Hmong American Nonprofit to Bring More Resources to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The largest Hmong American nonprofit in the country is trying to bring job training, youth classrooms, childcare and even assisted living to St. Paul.

Reports say the Hmong American Partnership plans to develop the projects at three sites in St. Paul around next year. But the nonprofit's projects depend on a $14 million campaign that's still less than half-funded.

The campaign was backed last summer by then-Gov. Mark Dayton , who signed a bonding bill that included $5.5 million for the nonprofit's two workforce centers.

One of the centers will offer workforce training, high school classes and a Montessori pre-kindergarten program.

The nonprofit is also pursuing a new transportation training center.

The St. Paul City Council recently approved a development agreement for the nonprofit's proposed assisted living facility.