High School Sports Weekend Recap

Girls Soccer:

Bemidji 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(The lone Sabre goal came from Lily Breitkreutz and the assist went to Brynn Darling. The Sabres look to bounce back on Tuesday at Apollo.)

St. Francis 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Sauk Rapids head coach Faith Bila "We grew today! We lost our spacing in the game today, which caused some breakdowns all the way through, but there are adjustments we can make to learn and fix those mistakes. Really proud of the girls for their work ethic and their ability to push through even when it was hard. Excited to compete next week!")

Tech 6, Little Falls 0

Southwest Christian 4, Becker 1

Boys Soccer:

Bemidji 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Robbinsdale Armstrong 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Princeton 3, Little Falls 0

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush Tennis Doubles Tournament held at Tech High school on Saturday.

Becker/Foley- 1st -10 points (Tie for 1st place)

St. Cloud 3rd -7 points

Andover 4th - 3 points

1 Doubles- Paige Tarrolly/Sadie MClean 2-1

2 doubles- June Streit/Sophia Erickson- 2-1

3 Doubles- Karly Backes/Katie Pfieffer 1-2

4 doubles- Kayla Cai/Morgan Schneider 1-2

5 doubles - Olive MClean/ Olivia Erickson 1-0

Cross Country:

The Cathedral Girls Cross-Country team won the Brave Like Gabe – Black Division in Perham Saturday. Cathedral's Katelyn Waldoch was the medalist. CeCe Jamison finished 3rd overall, Enya Scanlon came in 5th, and Lillian Jamison was 7th overall for the top-ranked Crusaders. The Cathedral Boys Cross-Country team finished 6th overall in the Black Division in Perham. Carson Rolph paced the Crusaders, finishing 13th overall Saturday. Both teams run at Holdingford on September 5th.

Monday's Schedule:

Girls Soccer:

ROCORI at Albany

Volleyball:

Apollo at ROCORI