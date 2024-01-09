High School Sports Schedule Tuesday January 9
Boys Hockey:
Willmar at River Lakes
St. Cloud Crush at Sartell-St. Stephen
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd
Cathedral at Northern Lakes
Girls Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud Crush
River Lakes at Willmar
Boys Basketball:
STMA at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Esko at Tech
Alexandria at ROCORI
Apollo at Cathedral
Holdingford at BBE
Becker at Zimmerman
Milaca at Pequot Lakes
St. John's Prep at Chesterton Academy
Eden Valley-Watkins at Litchfield
ACGC at Paynesville
Maple Lake at Royalton
Rockford at Kimball
Albany at Osakis
Montevideo at Sauk Centre
Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud Crush at Royalton
ROCORI at Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Pierz
Minnewaska at Eden Valley-Watkins
Litchfield at Paynesville
Kimball at Annandale
Lester Prairie at Maple Lake
Sauk Centre at Montevideo
Albany at Milaca
Little Falls at Foley
St. John's Prep at Bertha-Hewitt