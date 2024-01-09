High School Sports Schedule Tuesday January 9

Boys Hockey:

Willmar at River Lakes

St. Cloud Crush at Sartell-St. Stephen

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd

Cathedral at Northern Lakes

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud Crush

River Lakes at Willmar

Boys Basketball:

STMA at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Esko at Tech

Alexandria at ROCORI

Apollo at Cathedral

Holdingford at BBE

Becker at Zimmerman

Milaca at Pequot Lakes

St. John's Prep at Chesterton Academy

Eden Valley-Watkins at Litchfield

ACGC at Paynesville

Maple Lake at Royalton

Rockford at Kimball

Albany at Osakis

Montevideo at Sauk Centre

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud Crush at Royalton

ROCORI at Alexandria

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Pierz

Minnewaska at Eden Valley-Watkins

Litchfield at Paynesville

Kimball at Annandale

Lester Prairie at Maple Lake

Sauk Centre at Montevideo

Albany at Milaca

Little Falls at Foley

St. John's Prep at Bertha-Hewitt