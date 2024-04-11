High School Sports Results Wednesday April 10

Boys Golf:

Cathedral boys golf finished 3rd Wednesday at Mora in a Granite Ridge Conference meet. Albany finished 1st and Pequot Lakes finished 2nd. Cathedral's Vince Gebhardt and Luke Herker lead the way for the Crusaders with a 78 and 79 respectively. The Crusaders tee it up next in Becker at Pebble Creek on Thursday April 18th in the Bulldog Invite.

Girls Golf:

St. Michael-Albertville finished with a team total of 349 and they won the 17 team girls golf Monticello Invite. Becker finished 5th, Albany 10th and Cathedral 14th. Cathedral's Averie Andvik led the Crusaders shooting a 104. Other Crusader results: Cammy Sand 105, Katie Pfeiffer 110, Abby Silver 113, and Natalie Granowski 118.

Team Results:

STMA- 349

Legacy Christian Academy- 350

Southwest Christian- 352

Roger- 365

Becker- 366

Bemidji- 372

Hutchinson- 375

Buffalo- 379

Monticello- 389

Albany- 392

St.Francis- 406

Monticello 2- 413

Cambridge/Isanti- 429

Cathedral- 432

Annandale- 434

Big Lake- NA

North Branch- NA

Thursday's Schedule:

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

ROCORI at St. Cloud Crush

Milaca at Cathedral

Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale

North Branch at Becker

Holdingford at Sauk Centre

Albany at Pierz

Little Falls at Mora

Softball:

ROCORI at Willmar

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

St. Cloud Crush at Fergus Falls

Mora at Cathedral

Milaca at Foley

North Branch at Becker

Little Falls at Albany

Maple Lake at Royalton

Holdingford at Kimball

Annandale at Glencoe-Silver Lake

Paynesville at BBE

Eden Valley-Watkins at ACGC

Sauk Centre at West Central

Benson at Melrose