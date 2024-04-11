High School Sports Results Wednesday April 10
Boys Golf:
Cathedral boys golf finished 3rd Wednesday at Mora in a Granite Ridge Conference meet. Albany finished 1st and Pequot Lakes finished 2nd. Cathedral's Vince Gebhardt and Luke Herker lead the way for the Crusaders with a 78 and 79 respectively. The Crusaders tee it up next in Becker at Pebble Creek on Thursday April 18th in the Bulldog Invite.
Girls Golf:
St. Michael-Albertville finished with a team total of 349 and they won the 17 team girls golf Monticello Invite. Becker finished 5th, Albany 10th and Cathedral 14th. Cathedral's Averie Andvik led the Crusaders shooting a 104. Other Crusader results: Cammy Sand 105, Katie Pfeiffer 110, Abby Silver 113, and Natalie Granowski 118.
Team Results:
STMA- 349
Legacy Christian Academy- 350
Southwest Christian- 352
Roger- 365
Becker- 366
Bemidji- 372
Hutchinson- 375
Buffalo- 379
Monticello- 389
Albany- 392
St.Francis- 406
Monticello 2- 413
Cambridge/Isanti- 429
Cathedral- 432
Annandale- 434
Big Lake- NA
North Branch- NA
Thursday's Schedule:
Baseball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice
ROCORI at St. Cloud Crush
Milaca at Cathedral
Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale
North Branch at Becker
Holdingford at Sauk Centre
Albany at Pierz
Little Falls at Mora
Softball:
ROCORI at Willmar
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
St. Cloud Crush at Fergus Falls
Mora at Cathedral
Milaca at Foley
North Branch at Becker
Little Falls at Albany
Maple Lake at Royalton
Holdingford at Kimball
Annandale at Glencoe-Silver Lake
Paynesville at BBE
Eden Valley-Watkins at ACGC
Sauk Centre at West Central
Benson at Melrose
