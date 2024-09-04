High School Sports Results Tuesday September 3

Girls Soccer:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Apollo 1

(Scarlette Bauer had 3 goals, Nora Waldum and Alivia Hejhal each had 2 goals and Ava Plemel, Sydney Bauer, each had one. Autumn Kriefall had 5 saves for the Storm. Leighton Engel scored the Apollo goal, assisted by Menna Opiew. Storm head coach Faith Bila "We have some great student athlete upperclassmen leadership, but our team really is young. I’m proud of the teams work ethic. Some of these individuals have jumped into a varsity program head on, and I’m excited to see where our freshmen and middle school class takes us in upcoming years.")

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, ROCORI 0

(Mollie Statsick records another hat trick and the shutout goes to goal keeper Brynn Darling with help from her defense.)

Tech 9, Willmar 5

(Molly Burkstrand scored 8 goals and Maggie O’Hara scored the other. Alli Day had 5 saves in goal for the Tigers.)

Cathedral 6, St. John's Prep 1

(The Cathedral goals were scored by Addie Mondloch, Jordan Bovy, Amelia Newiger, and Bridget Torborg. St. John's Prep was held to only 4 shots on goal. The Crusaders improve to 2-2 on the season, and their next match is at Albany at 7 pm on Thursday)

Albany 3, Melrose 0

(Albany got goals in the first half by Madison Fischer and Lynette Kalthoff. The Huskies goal in the second half was scored by Madeline Ramler. All 3 goals were unassisted. Grace Kreuzer earned the shutout with 6 saves including a spectacular diving save in the first half preserved the shutout).

Becker 4, Rockford 0

Zimmerman 6, Big Lake 0

Boys Soccer:

Apollo 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Abdikafi Salad and Sakariye Issa scored the goals for Apollo. Omar Bustillos Jr with the shutout for the Eagles).

Tech 2, Willmar 2

(For Tech Finn Bolin assists Musamil Abdi early in the second half for a goal and Gavin Gaetz scored to give Tech a 2-1 lead. Tigers gave up a penalty kick that Willmar capitalized on with 30 seconds left in the match for a 2-2 tie. Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "We’ve taken steps in the right direction on many of the things we needed to from last week. We were possessing the ball and communicating well but couldn’t always capitalize in the attacking third. We’ve got lots of reasons to keep our heads up and stay the course.")

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, ROCORI 0

Cathedral 7, St. John's Prep 1

(For Cathedral; Samuel Oliver scored assisted by Milo Dukowitz, Jacob Oliver scored assisted by Connor Stockman, Jack Stang scored assisted by Griffin Sturm, Jack Ziemann scored assisted by Jack Stang, Liam Kohn scored, Daniel Lee scored and Matt Primus scored assisted by Daniel Lee. St. Cloud Cathedral (4-0-0 overall and 1-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference) and will host Central Minnesota Christian on Thursday at 5 PM on Whitney Field #12).

Volleyball:

Alexandria 3, ROCORI 2

(26-24, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 2-15)

Willmar 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Brainerd 3, Apollo 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 2

(24-26, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10)

(Tech's Miracle Jensen tallied her 500th career kill. Josie Anderson had 14 kills and 19 digs and Lauren Schloe had 13 kills and 6 blocks for Sauk Rapids-Rice)

Milaca 3, Cathedral 0

(23-25, 23-25, 13-25)

(Ellie Voth led Cathedral with 12 Kills, 17 Digs, 2 Blocks and 2 Aces, Maddy Schroeder had 9 Kills, Sophia Sinclair had 5 Kills and 2 Blocks, Katie Reuter had 9 Digs, and Ellie Meyers had 3 Aces)

Becker 3, Big Lake 2

Albany 3, Pequot Lakes 0

(25-21, 25-22, 25-11)

(Albany is 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference. For Albany Ellery Ehresmann had 38 set assists, 1 kill, 7/10 serving, 15 digs, 1 ace block , Kelsey Lobitz had 15 kills, 10/12 serving, 1 ace serve, 7 digs, 2 ace blocks and Hannah Klein 17 kills, 6/10 serving, 1 ace serve, 1 ace block, 15 digs)

Sauk Centre 3, Minnewaska 2

Dassel-Cokato 3, Kimball 2

New London-Spicer 3, Paynesville 0

Maple Lake 3, Litchfield 0

Pierz 3, Little Falls 1

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Crush Winners:

1. SIngles- Paige Tarrolly 6-2, 6-2

2. SIngles- Sophia Erickson 7-5, 2-6, (10-8)

3. Singles- June Streit 6-1, 6-0

4. Singles- Olivia Erickson 6-2, 6-2

1. Doubles- Karly Backes/Sadie Mclean 6-1. 6-1

2. Doubles- Katie Pfieffer/Bella Newbauer 6-1, 6-4

3. Doubles- Kayla Cai/Hannah Miller 6-1, 6-2

Varsity Exhibition Winners:

Morgan Schneider/ Olive Mclean 7-6, 6-2

Claire Staudinger 6-0, 6-0

Paige Johnson 6-0,6-0

(The Crush will travel to Detroit Lakes on Thursday to take on the Lakers and Fergus Falls in a Conference triangular.)

Little Falls 4, Foley 3

Singles:

No. 1 - Olivia Sauer, Foley def. Brooke Litke, LITTLE FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Elise Ballou, LITTLE FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Lydia Anderson, Foley, 6-0 , 7-5 , -;

No. 3 - Olivia Litke, LITTLE FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Gracie Crowe, Foley, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 - Addison Ranta, LITTLE FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Hailey Mellgren, Foley, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;Doubles:

No. 1 - Anna Dahlstrom, Foley - Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley def. Natalie Graeve, LITTLE FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Julia Lange, LITTLE FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Myla Ballou, LITTLE FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Aylah Iverson, LITTLE FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Emily Rahm, Foley - Chloe Bechtold, Foley, 6-4 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Megan Cielinski, Foley - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley def. Danika Holmberg, LITTLE FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Ellie Abbott, LITTLE FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;