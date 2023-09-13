High School Sports Results Tuesday September 12

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 4, Albany 0

(Amelia Newiger had 3 goals and Bridget Torborg added a goal for Cathedral. Bayley Schneider added two assists, and Emily Schaupp had one assist for the Crusaders. Jordan Bovy had the shutout in the goal. Cathedral is 6-1)

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Willmar 0

(Kaia Gack scored a pair of goals with one assisted by her sister, Kennedi. Also finding the back of the net were Kelsey Tangen, and Madden Quinn for Sartell).

Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Brainerd 8, Apollo 0

Alexandria 6, ROCORI 0

St. John's Prep 1, Little Falls 0

Boys Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Willmar 2 (tie)

(Baylor Stebbins and Seth Davidson each scored a goal for Sartell. The Sabres are 6-0-1. Sartell will host Buffalo Saturday at noon)

Cathedral 10, Central Minnesota Christian 0

(Connor Stockman had 4 goals, Jack Stang had 3 goals and Jacob Oliver added 2 goals for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 6-0 and will play at Southwest Christian Thursday)

Apollo 3, Brainerd 2

Tech 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Caleb Campina had a hat trick for Tech. Coach Dan Stoterau “ Tonight we have been given a fuller taste of what our team is made of. Caleb Campina had an outstanding performance with the hat trick and Henry Burkstrand has shown incredible attacking prowess that lifted our team’s level of play. Defensively we were excellent as well with Will Pearson and Teagan Gazdzik commanding the center. This team is is committed to growing and improving each day.”

Alexandria 2, ROCORI 0

St. John's Prep 4, Little Falls 2

Volleyball:

ROCORI 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21)(Ava Athman had 10 kills and surpassed 500 kills in her varsity career)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 0

(25-14, 25-17, 25-20)(Abby Haus had 13 kills and Grace Schulte had 27 set assists for Sartell)

Cathedral 3, Foley 0

(25-22, 25-19, 25-23)(Ellie Voth had 10 kills, 4 blocks and 13 digs and Sydney Wahlin added 18 digs for Cathedral. Crusaders who are 8-5 overall and host Mora tomorrow.)

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 0

Becker 3, St. Francis 2

Kimball 3, Litchfield 1

HLWW 3, Maple Lake 2

Royalton 3, Pierz 1

BOLD 3, Sauk Centre 1

Holdingford 3, Osakis 2

Girls Swimming/Diving:

The St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John's Prep Swim and Dive team lost to #4 ranked Monticello 104-60. Sam Skaja and Elizabeth Krueger were part of the 200 free relay that finished 2nd. The Crusaders begin conference play when they host Milaca tomorrow at St. John’s.