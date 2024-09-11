High School Sports Results Tuesday September 10
Volleyball:
Tech 3, Alexandria 2
(25-18, 25-15, 15-25, 16-25, 15-13)(Tigers are 3-2 in the CLC and 7-3 overall. Miracle Jensen had 22 kills for the Tigers).
Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, ROCORI 0
(25-11, 25-12, 25-22)(Stella Lambaere had 10 kills, Lauren Schloe had 7 kills and 6 blocks and Wendi Peterson had 6 kills and 8 blocks for the Storm)
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 0
(25-20, 25-23, 25-22)(For Sartell; Lily Lewandowski 9 kills and 3 solo blocks, Olivia Terhune 9 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces and 3 total blocks, Keely Guggisberg 7 kills, Gabi Schumann 34 digs , Kaylee Rademacher 16 assists, Kate Thompson 14 assists)
Cathedral 3, Pierz 0
(25-22, 25-20, 25-23)(For Cathedral, Ellie Voth 7 Kills, 12 digs, 4 Blocks , Maddy Schroeder 9 Kills, 3 Blocks, Finley Polipnick - 8 Kills, 11 digs, Katie Reuter - 19 Digs, 1 Ace, Sophia Sinclair - 4 digs, 6 kills. Cathedral is 3-9)
Albany 3, Foley 1
(25-18, 25-11, 18-25, 25-15)(Albany improves to 12-0, 4-0 GRC. For Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 17/21 serving, 5 ace serves, 40 set assists, 7 digs, 3 kills, Hannah Klein 19 kills, 1 set assists, 1 ace block, 6 digs, Brynn Panek 10 kills, 3 ace blocks, 4 digs, 11/13 serving, 1 ace serve , Kelsey Lobitz 9 kills, 2 ace blocks, 4 digs, 5/6 serving, 1 ace serve, Paige Lauer 19/19 serving, 9 digs, 2 set assists)
Maple Lake 3, HLWW 0
BBE 3, New London-Spicer 2
Kimball 3, Litchfield 0
Milaca 3, Little Falls 0
BOLD 3, Melrose 2
Sauk Centre 3, Benson 0
Boys Soccer:
Tech 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
(Sebas Iribarren scored a goal in the first half, assisted by Musamil Abdi. In the second half, Hussein Hussein scores a goal, assisted by Ramadan Youssouf. Tech coach Dan Stoterau "This was a nice victory in the sense that the team is putting into play what we have been practicing for the last week. I'm seeing better communication and a true commitment to offensive cohesion and creativity. When play got sloppy, our keeper Dane made some great saves to keep us steady. Everyone on the team took a step forward today.")
Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Willmar 3
Apollo 2, Brainerd 2
ROCORI 2, Alexandria 1
(Rocori goals by Juan Cortez and Yair Tores Vargas.)
Cathedral 8, Little Falls 0
(Jack Stang had 3 goals and Liam Kohn had 2 goals for the Crusaders. St. Cloud Cathedral is 6-0-0 overall and 3-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference and will play at Minnewaska on Tuesday 9/17/24 at 7:00 PM).
Girls Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Willmar 0
Alexandria 2, ROCORI 0
Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
(Molly Burkstrand had 2 goals for Tech, Jornee Okwar and Brooklyn Pollinder each had 1 goal. Allie day recorded the shutout in net for the Tigers).
Cathedral 3, Visitation 0
(Jordan Bovy had 2 goals in the first half, and Bridget Torborg scored the assurance goal 8 minutes into the second half for Cathedral. Aubrey Lesnau had 10 saves in the shutout. The Crusaders improve to 4-2 on the season, and head to Melrose on Thursday, 9/12 for their next conference matchup.)
Brainerd 7, Apollo 0
St. John's Prep 6, Melrose 0
Girls Swimming/Diving:
Brainerd 132, Apollo-Cathedral-St. John's Prep 53