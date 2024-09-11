High School Sports Results Tuesday September 10

Volleyball:

Tech 3, Alexandria 2

(25-18, 25-15, 15-25, 16-25, 15-13)(Tigers are 3-2 in the CLC and 7-3 overall. Miracle Jensen had 22 kills for the Tigers).

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, ROCORI 0

(25-11, 25-12, 25-22)(Stella Lambaere had 10 kills, Lauren Schloe had 7 kills and 6 blocks and Wendi Peterson had 6 kills and 8 blocks for the Storm)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 0

(25-20, 25-23, 25-22)(For Sartell; Lily Lewandowski 9 kills and 3 solo blocks, Olivia Terhune 9 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces and 3 total blocks, Keely Guggisberg 7 kills, Gabi Schumann 34 digs , Kaylee Rademacher 16 assists, Kate Thompson 14 assists)

Cathedral 3, Pierz 0

(25-22, 25-20, 25-23)(For Cathedral, Ellie Voth 7 Kills, 12 digs, 4 Blocks , Maddy Schroeder 9 Kills, 3 Blocks, Finley Polipnick - 8 Kills, 11 digs, Katie Reuter - 19 Digs, 1 Ace, Sophia Sinclair - 4 digs, 6 kills. Cathedral is 3-9)

Albany 3, Foley 1

(25-18, 25-11, 18-25, 25-15)(Albany improves to 12-0, 4-0 GRC. For Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 17/21 serving, 5 ace serves, 40 set assists, 7 digs, 3 kills, Hannah Klein 19 kills, 1 set assists, 1 ace block, 6 digs, Brynn Panek 10 kills, 3 ace blocks, 4 digs, 11/13 serving, 1 ace serve , Kelsey Lobitz 9 kills, 2 ace blocks, 4 digs, 5/6 serving, 1 ace serve, Paige Lauer 19/19 serving, 9 digs, 2 set assists)

Maple Lake 3, HLWW 0

BBE 3, New London-Spicer 2

Kimball 3, Litchfield 0

Milaca 3, Little Falls 0

BOLD 3, Melrose 2

Sauk Centre 3, Benson 0

Boys Soccer:

Tech 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Sebas Iribarren scored a goal in the first half, assisted by Musamil Abdi. In the second half, Hussein Hussein scores a goal, assisted by Ramadan Youssouf. Tech coach Dan Stoterau "This was a nice victory in the sense that the team is putting into play what we have been practicing for the last week. I'm seeing better communication and a true commitment to offensive cohesion and creativity. When play got sloppy, our keeper Dane made some great saves to keep us steady. Everyone on the team took a step forward today.")

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Willmar 3

Apollo 2, Brainerd 2

ROCORI 2, Alexandria 1

(Rocori goals by Juan Cortez and Yair Tores Vargas.)

Cathedral 8, Little Falls 0

(Jack Stang had 3 goals and Liam Kohn had 2 goals for the Crusaders. St. Cloud Cathedral is 6-0-0 overall and 3-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference and will play at Minnewaska on Tuesday 9/17/24 at 7:00 PM).

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Willmar 0

Alexandria 2, ROCORI 0

Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Molly Burkstrand had 2 goals for Tech, Jornee Okwar and Brooklyn Pollinder each had 1 goal. Allie day recorded the shutout in net for the Tigers).

Cathedral 3, Visitation 0

(Jordan Bovy had 2 goals in the first half, and Bridget Torborg scored the assurance goal 8 minutes into the second half for Cathedral. Aubrey Lesnau had 10 saves in the shutout. The Crusaders improve to 4-2 on the season, and head to Melrose on Thursday, 9/12 for their next conference matchup.)

Brainerd 7, Apollo 0

St. John's Prep 6, Melrose 0

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Brainerd 132, Apollo-Cathedral-St. John's Prep 53