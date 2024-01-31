High School Sports Results Tuesday January 30

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Elk River-Zimmerman 0

Cathedral 2, Northern Lakes 1

(Joey Gillespie and Andrew Dwinnell each scored a goal and John Hirschfeld had two assists for the Crusaders. Cathedral hosts Detroit Lakes tomorrow night.)

River Lakes 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Cambridge-Isanti 9, Becker-Big Lake 2

Girls Hockey:

Alexandria 4, St. Cloud 3 (overtime)

(For St. Cloud Molly Burkstrand led the way with 2 goals and 1 assist. Freshman Jayden Layne had a goal and an assist and Sophomore Liz Bell had 2 assists. Senior goaltender Abby Stevens with 26 saves in the loss. Lauren Hornstein led the way for Alexandria with 2 goals and an assist including the game tying power play goal with 1 second remaining in regulation. Kennedy Ellingson pitched in 2 goals including the game winner in overtime. The Crush will host Willmar Thursday night to celebrate Senior Night).

Willmar 3, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2

Chisago Lakes 6, River Lakes 1

Get our free mobile app

Boys Basketball:

Tech 71, Sartell-St. Stephen 67

ROCORI 74, Apollo 68

Sauk Rapids-Rice 91, Willmar 51

Mora 83, Cathedral 60

(Zach Stolzenberg led the Crusaders with 17 points. The Crusaders are at Pequot Lakes on Friday.)

Albany 59, Foley 45

(Zeke Austin led Albany with 19 points and Sam Hondl added 16 points. Gavin Gross led Foley with 19 points)

Upsala 79, Kimball 70

Annandale 79, HLWW 52

Morris Area 61, Melrose 52

North Branch 84, Big Lake 68

Becker 69, St. Francis 64

Pierz 69, Milaca 52

Central MN Christian 75, Paynesville 43

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 61, St. Cloud Crush 51

(Last Night was Youth and Cancer Awareness Night. Four Crusaders scored in double figures led by Ella Voit led with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists. McKenna Buckentine added 14 points. Keira Alexander had 12 points and Ellie Voth added 11 with 7 rebounds. Katie Schaupp added 6 off the bench. Camryn Kenning and Abby Brown each had 14 points for the Crush.)

Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Osseo 52

Albany 64, New London-Spicer 57

(Alyssa Sand led Albany with 22 points, Kylan Gerads added 18 points and Tatum Findley chipped in 8 points for the Huskies)

St. Francis 59, Becker 58

Annandale 72, HLWW 28

North Branch 66, Big Lake 61

Kimball 66, BBE 59

ACGC 56, Maple Lake 29

Morris Area 69, Melrose 37

Royalton 57, Eden Valley-Watkins 40

Watertown-Mayer 69, Litchfield 32

Sauk Centre 55, West Central 54

Gymnastics:

St. Cloud 145.275, Alexandria 138.675

(Cam Balfanz won the all-around with a score of 36.1.)