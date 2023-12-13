High School Sports Results Tuesday December 12

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Moorhead 3 (overtime)

(Wyatt Laidlaw, Carter Bollinger and Brayden Klande each scored a goal for the Sabres. Noah Hacker had 33 saves in net for Sartell. The Sabres are 5-0-1 and will host River Lakes Thursday at 7:15 p.m.)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Fergus Falls 4 (overtime)

(Bryden Prelvitz scored the game-winning goal for Sauk Rapids. Teegan Dodge had a goal and 2 assists for the Storm).

Cathedral 2, Alexandria 0

(Andrew Dwinnell and Ben Petroske scored for the Crusaders and Nick Hansen picked up the shutout in net. Cathedral outshot the Cardinals 45-16. The Crusaders are 6-0-1 and host Rock Ridge on Saturday.)

Gentry Academy 4, St. Cloud 2

Girls Hockey:

River Lakes 1, St. Cloud 0

(Sophie Olson scored the lone goal for River Lakes in the 3rd period. Kaydence Roeske with 23 saves in the win and Abby Stevens of the Crush with 18 saves in the loss. The St. Cloud Crush will be at Willmar on Thursday night and the Stars host Sartell-Sauk Rapids Strom'n Sabres on Thursday night.)

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5, Hopkins-Park 3

Boys Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 69, ROCORI 48

Apollo 59, Fergus Falls 56

Alexandria 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 67

Eden Valley-Watkins 59, Albany 53

(Noah Stommes and Landon Nieman each scored 18 points for the Eagles. Zeke Austen led Albany with 20 points).

Foley 70, Aitkin 50

Annandale 69, Big Lake 67

New London-Spicer 64, BBE 57

ACGC 73, Kimball 67

Holdingford 78, Maple Lake 42

St. Francis 81, Milaca 48

Paynesville 55, Osakis 48

West Central 62, Sauk Centre 60

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 46, Rogers 38

Osseo 63, St. Cloud 53

Albany 75, Pierz 28

(Kylan Gerads led Albany with 28 points and Alyssa Sand chipped in 18).

Swanville 58, Kimball 43

Minnehaha Academy 89, Becker 45

Legacy Christian 47, Maple Lake 41

Cambridge-Isanti 53, Big Lake 47

Dassel-Cokato 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 50

Hutchinson 65, Annandale 44

Melrose 48, Benson 42

Morris Area 54, Litchfield 21

Braham 62, Little Falls 50

Royalton 52, Osakis 39

BBE 60, Upsala 51

Gymnastics:

St. Cloud 137.9, Sartell-St. Stephen 131.55

(Madi Hengel of St. Cloud won the all around competition with a score of 34.625. Sartell's highest scoring all around athlete was freshman Kaitlynn Cusipag with a 32.875).