High School Sports Results Thursday September 12

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 8, Melrose 0

(Scoring for the Crusaders were Emily Schaupp with three goals, Amelia Newiger and Emma Jamison with 2 goals each, and Sheridan Stockman with a goal. Natalie Lesnau and Liz Bell each had 2 assists. Cathedral is 5-2 on the season, and their next match is Saturday, 9/14, against East Grand Forks at home.)

Brainerd 4, Tech 3

(2 goals by Molly Burkstrand and the other goal scored by Maggie O'Hara.)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, Willmar 1

(Bailey Seaman scored the lone Storm goal assisted by Scarlett Bauer. Autumn Kriefall had 5 saves for Sauk Rapids-Rice).

St. John's Prep 3, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1

Little Falls 3, Albany 1

Boys Soccer:

Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Tech 0, Brainerd 0

(Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "With how strong our possession was in the first half, you'd like to have a few goals on the board. Brainerd hung on and came out inspired while we struggled to create. Defensively, we gave it a good effort tonight which is great to see").

ROCORI 2, Fergus Falls 1

(Both goals scored by freshman Juan Cortez for the Spartans. Rocori freshman goalie Finn Lupo had 7 saves.)

St. John's Prep 5, Minnewaska 3

Crookston 2, Melrose 1

Volleyball:

Tech 3, Fergus Falls 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Brainerd 0

(25-15, 25-14, 25-22)(Lauren Schloe had 10 kills and Aubrey Marketon had 18 set assists and 5 digs for the Storm).

Willmar 3, ROCORI 2

(15-25, 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 13-15)(Kate Holthaus lead with 25 kills and Brianna Schneider 37 set assist, Mya Iten 48 digs for ROCORI).

Alexandria 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(17-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-25)(Olivia Terhune had 8 kills, Lily Lewandowski had 7 kills, Kaylee Rademacher with 13 assists, Gabi Schumann had 23 digs for Sartell).

Albany 3, Cathedral 0

(15-25, 17-25, 20-25)(For Cathedral; Ellie Voth 9 Kills / 3 Blocks , Finley Polipnick - 4 Kills / 1 Block / 4 digs / 1 Ace, Katie Reuter - 5 Digs / 1 Ace, Sophia Sinclair - 3 digs / 3 kills / 3 Blocks. For Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 34 set assists, 2 kills, 14/14 serving, 7 digs, Hannah Klein 15 kills, 13/15 serving, 1 ace serve, 1 ace block, 6 digs, Kelsey Lobitz 8 kills, 6/7 serving, 1 ace block, 3 digs, Brynn Panek 7 kills, 6/7 serving, 1 ace block, 1 dig. Albany improves to 13-0, 5-0 GRC, Cathedral is 3-10)

BBE 3, Kimball 0

Foley 3, Little Falls 0

Annandale 3, Dassel-Cokato 2

Princeton 3, Big Lake 0

Holdingford 3, ACGC 2

Royalton 3, Maple Lake 2

Pequot Lakes 3, Milaca 0

West Central 3, Melrose 0

Swanville 3, Upsala 0

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 7 Willmar 0

Crush Winners:

1 Singles- Paige Tarrolly

2 Singles- June Streit

3 Singles- Bella Newbauer

4 Singles- Paige Johnson (1st Varsity Win)

1 Doubles- Sadie Mclean/Sophia Erickson

2 Doubles- Katie Pfieffer/Karly Backes

3 Doubles- Morgan Schneider/ Hannah Miller

Varsity Exhibition Winners:

Olivia Erickson

Claire Staudinger

Kayla Cai/Olive Mclean

(Crush Overall Record is 11-1 Conference Record 6-0. The Crush will play in Brainerd Friday against the Warriors and Little Falls.)

Foley 7, Aitkin 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Olivia Sauer, Foley def. Peyton Perrine, Aitkin, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley def. Maelie Kazmerzak, Aitkin, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Lydia Anderson, Foley def. Hailey Munsterteiger, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley def. Violet Eisenbraun, Aitkin, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Anna Dahlstrom, Foley - Emily Rahm, Foley def. Addison Steffens, Aitkin - Ellory Grund, Aitkin, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Chloe Bechtold, Foley - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley def. Vera Eisenbraun, Aitkin - Bela May, Aitkin, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Gracie Crowe, Foley - Hailey Mellgren, Foley def. Ev Nordberg, Aitkin - Lynae Kinzer, Aitkin, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;