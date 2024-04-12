High School Sports Results Thursday April 11

Baseball:

Brainerd 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(Wesley Johnson threw 6 innings with 1 unearned run allowed with 8 strikeouts for Sartell. Sartell outhit Brainerd 6-3)

ROCORI 7, St. Cloud Crush 1

(Parker Schulz went 1-3 with a run scored. Joe Hess allowed 6 earned runs over 4 innings. Jacob Stalboeger threw 4 innings with 1 run allowed to get the win for ROCORI. Tyler Prom went 2-2 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI for the Spartans).

Cathedral 13, Milaca 5

(Nolan Bigaouette had two hits and drove in three runs. Tanner Staller, John Brew, and Henry Schloe each had two hits and two runs batted in for Cathedral. Henry picked up the win on the mound, striking out nine over five innings. Charlie Dolan pitched two innings of relief, striking out four batters. The Crusaders host Mora on Tuesday.)

Alexandria 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Pierz 8, Albany 3

Little Falls 7, Mora 2

Holdingford 16, Sauk Centre 11

Becker 5, North Branch 3

Glencoe-Silver Lake 1, Annandale 0

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 20, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

(Morgan Guggisberg had a triple, home run and 5 RBI for Sartell. The Sabres had 7 players with at least 1 RBI. Morgan Guggisberg, Keely Guggisberg, Brynn Darling, Maddy Smith, and Chloe Schaefer all recorded two hits a piece for the Sabres. Sartell will play at ROCORI Monday. Addi Breth went 1-2 with 2 runs scored for Sauk Rapids).

ROCORI 19, Willmar 0 (5 innings)

(Jessica Boos threw 4 shutout no hit innings for ROCORI with 8 strikeouts. Sophia Hess went 3-4 with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI for the Spartans)

Cathedral 17, Mora 2 (4 innings)

(Ella Voit picked up the win, striking out seven over the four innings and also had two hits at the plate for Cathedral. Tayla Vought led the offense going 3 for 3 with four runs batted in. Liz Bell and Kyah Koenig each had two hits and Ellie Meyers drove in two runs with a base hit to end the game.)

Kimball 3, Holdingford 1

Albany 7, Little Falls 6

Becker 6, North Branch 2

Boys Tennis:

Foley 6, Litchfield 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Lincoln Dille, Litchfield def. Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley, 7-6 (4), 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Weston Harris, Foley def. Tommy Wittrock, Litchfield, 3-6 , 7-5 , 1-0 (9);

No. 3 - Colton Stangler , Foley def. Mathias Bruning, Litchfield, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 - Mason Weikert, Foley def. Jordan Turner, Litchfield, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Gavin Gross, Foley - Landon Harris, Foley def. Alex Nelson, Litchfield - Josh Blomberg, Litchfield, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 - Jack Erkens, Foley - Jack Worm , Foley def. Isaac Elwell, Litchfield - Matt Defries, Litchfield, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Lane Stangler, Foley - Joel David, Foley def. Jacob Klinghagen, Litchfield - Zach Muchow, Litchfield, 6-2 , 6-3 ,

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush 8, Mound-Westonka 4

(Connor Harens with 3 goals, 1 assist, Braeden Danhke with 2 goals, 1 assist and Senior goalie Jonas Malmanger had 18 saves for St. Cloud. Griffen Ward scored his first varsity goal. The Crush hosts Brainerd on Tuesday.)