High School Sports Results Saturday September 9

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 4, Litchfield 3

St. Cloud Crush 5, Buffalo 1

(#2 singles Abby Brown 2-0. #1 doubles Sadie Mclean/Isabelle Anderson 2-0.

#3 doubles Emmy Baggenstoss/Natali Dunlap. Kayla Cai- 2-0 singles & doubles)

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 9, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

(This was the fourth straight shut out for Cathedral's defensive line and goalie Aubrey Lesnau. Leading the scoring for the Crusaders with the first 2 goals and a hat trick in total was Nora Simones. Adding to the scoring was Amelia Newiger with 2 goals, Bayley Schneider with a goal and an assist, and Katie Schaupp, Natalie Lesnau, and Emily Schaupp with one goal each. CJ Jerzak and Maddie Baldwin each had one assist, and Bridget Torborg contributed 2 assists. Cathedral is 4-1 on the season. The Crusaders host Rocori on Monday, 9/11, at 7:00 pm.)

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids Tournament

Annandale 2, Holdingford 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Foley 0

Royalton 2, Cathedral 0

Albany 2, Brainerd 1

Annandale 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Sauk Centre 2, Royalton 0

Albany 2, Watertown-Mayer 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 2, Kimball 0

Foley 2, Holdingford 0

Cathedral 2, Osakis 0

Annandale 2, Sauk Centre 0

Albany 2, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Royalton 0

Watertown-Mayer 2, Kimball 0

Cathedral 2, Foley 1

Holdingford 2, Osakis 0

Albany 2, Annandale 0

Watertown-Mayer 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Royalton 2, Kimball 0

Monticello 2, Cathedral 0

Foley 2, Little Falls 0

Holdingford 2, Brainerd 1

(For Cathedral: Ellie Voth had 31 total kills on the day and 36 digs on the day. Emily Budde had 12 total kills on the day. Sydney Wahlin had 51 total digs on the day. Avery Polipnick had 5 serving aces on the day. Cathedral overall record is 6-5)

Cross Country:

Monticello Invitational

Sal Wirth of Annandale wins the event on the boys side with Owen Layton of Big Lake finishing 2nd. Albany's Carter Schwalbe finished 4th, Jalen Schumann of Sartell finished 5th. Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson won on the girls side followed by Isabel Mahoney of Monticello. Apollo's Zili Lenzner finished 4th and Mady Dockendorf of Sartell finished 5th.