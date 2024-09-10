High School Sports Results Monday September 9

High School Sports Results Monday September 9

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
(Crush Winners; Paige Tarrolly, June Streit, Olivia Erickson, Sadie Mclean/Sophia Erickson, Karly Backes/Katie Pfieffer, Morgan Schneider/Hannah Miller  Varsity Exhibition Winners; Kayla Cai/Olive Mclean, Paige Johnson, Claire Staudinger, Anna Vogel/Sophia Bellcot.  The Crush overall record is 10-1, Conference Record 5-0.  The Crush will host Willmar on Thursday at Tech. Play will begin at 4:30).

Girls Soccer:

ROCORI 2, St. John's Prep 2
Apollo 2, Albany 1
Chisago Lakes 3, Becker 0

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:
Alexandria at Tech
Fergus Falls at Apollo
ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Cathedral at Pierz
Becker at St. Francis
Albany at Foley
Maple Lake at HLWW
BBE at New London-Spicer
Litchfield at Kimball
Milaca at Little Falls
BOLD at Melrose

Boys Soccer:
Tech at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen
Apollo at Brainerd
ROCORI at Alexandria
Cathedral at Little Falls
St. John's Prep at Melrose

Girls Soccer:
Brainerd at Apollo
Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar
Alexandria at ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Tech
Cathedral at Visitation
Melrose at St. John's Prep
Little Falls at Becker

 

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, high school sports, Sports

More From AM 1240 WJON