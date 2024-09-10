High School Sports Results Monday September 9
Girls Tennis:
St. Cloud Crush 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
(Crush Winners; Paige Tarrolly, June Streit, Olivia Erickson, Sadie Mclean/Sophia Erickson, Karly Backes/Katie Pfieffer, Morgan Schneider/Hannah Miller Varsity Exhibition Winners; Kayla Cai/Olive Mclean, Paige Johnson, Claire Staudinger, Anna Vogel/Sophia Bellcot. The Crush overall record is 10-1, Conference Record 5-0. The Crush will host Willmar on Thursday at Tech. Play will begin at 4:30).
Girls Soccer:
ROCORI 2, St. John's Prep 2
Apollo 2, Albany 1
Chisago Lakes 3, Becker 0
Tuesday's Schedule:
Volleyball:
Alexandria at Tech
Fergus Falls at Apollo
ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Cathedral at Pierz
Becker at St. Francis
Albany at Foley
Maple Lake at HLWW
BBE at New London-Spicer
Litchfield at Kimball
Milaca at Little Falls
BOLD at Melrose
Boys Soccer:
Tech at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen
Apollo at Brainerd
ROCORI at Alexandria
Cathedral at Little Falls
St. John's Prep at Melrose
Girls Soccer:
Brainerd at Apollo
Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar
Alexandria at ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Tech
Cathedral at Visitation
Melrose at St. John's Prep
Little Falls at Becker