High School Sports Results Monday September 9

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Crush Winners; Paige Tarrolly, June Streit, Olivia Erickson, Sadie Mclean/Sophia Erickson, Karly Backes/Katie Pfieffer, Morgan Schneider/Hannah Miller Varsity Exhibition Winners; Kayla Cai/Olive Mclean, Paige Johnson, Claire Staudinger, Anna Vogel/Sophia Bellcot. The Crush overall record is 10-1, Conference Record 5-0. The Crush will host Willmar on Thursday at Tech. Play will begin at 4:30).

Girls Soccer:

ROCORI 2, St. John's Prep 2

Apollo 2, Albany 1

Chisago Lakes 3, Becker 0

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:

Alexandria at Tech

Fergus Falls at Apollo

ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Cathedral at Pierz

Becker at St. Francis

Albany at Foley

Maple Lake at HLWW

BBE at New London-Spicer

Litchfield at Kimball

Milaca at Little Falls

BOLD at Melrose

Boys Soccer:

Tech at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen

Apollo at Brainerd

ROCORI at Alexandria

Cathedral at Little Falls

St. John's Prep at Melrose

Girls Soccer:

Brainerd at Apollo

Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar

Alexandria at ROCORI

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Tech

Cathedral at Visitation

Melrose at St. John's Prep

Little Falls at Becker