High School Sports Results Monday January 13

Boys Basketball:

Alexandria 81, Sartell-St. Stephen 46

Kimball 76, Foley 46

Milaca 51, Hinckley-Finlayson 24

Girls Basketball:

Royalton 71, ROCORI 36

(Kate Van Erp led ROCORI with 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, Chloe LaBine added 8 points and 5 rebounds and Hailey Salzbrun contributed 6 points and 2 assists for the Spartans).

Eden Valley-Watkins 51, ACGC 40

Annandale 56, Legacy Christian 50

Boys Hockey:

Becker-Big Lake 8, Willmar 2

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

ROCORI at Tech

Apollo at Willmar

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Detroit Lakes

Albany at Cathedral

Hope Academy at St. John's Prep

Pierz at Foley

Sauk Centre at Annandale

Cambridge-Isanti at Becker

Maple Lake at BBE

ACGC at Eden Valley-Watkins

Kimball at Holdingford

Litchfield at New London-Spicer

Royalton at Paynesville

Milaca at Pequot Lakes

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at STMA

Albany at ROCORI

St. Cloud Crush at Big Lake

St. John's Prep at Hope Academy

Annandale at Kimball

BBE at Maple Lake

Becker at Cambridge-Isanti

Litchfield at New London-Spicer

Paynesville at Melrose

Milaca at Pine City

Little Falls at Fergus Falls

Hinkley-Finlayson at Pierz

Boys Hockey:

Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Mora

River Lakes at Litchfield

Cathedral at Northern Lakes

Alexandria at Little Falls

Girls Hockey:

Bemidji at Sartell-Sauk Rapids

Buffalo at River Lakes