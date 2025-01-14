High School Sports Results Monday January 13
Boys Basketball:
Alexandria 81, Sartell-St. Stephen 46
Kimball 76, Foley 46
Milaca 51, Hinckley-Finlayson 24
Girls Basketball:
Royalton 71, ROCORI 36
(Kate Van Erp led ROCORI with 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, Chloe LaBine added 8 points and 5 rebounds and Hailey Salzbrun contributed 6 points and 2 assists for the Spartans).
Eden Valley-Watkins 51, ACGC 40
Annandale 56, Legacy Christian 50
Boys Hockey:
Becker-Big Lake 8, Willmar 2
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
ROCORI at Tech
Apollo at Willmar
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Detroit Lakes
Albany at Cathedral
Hope Academy at St. John's Prep
Pierz at Foley
Sauk Centre at Annandale
Cambridge-Isanti at Becker
Maple Lake at BBE
ACGC at Eden Valley-Watkins
Kimball at Holdingford
Litchfield at New London-Spicer
Royalton at Paynesville
Milaca at Pequot Lakes
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at STMA
Albany at ROCORI
St. Cloud Crush at Big Lake
St. John's Prep at Hope Academy
Annandale at Kimball
BBE at Maple Lake
Becker at Cambridge-Isanti
Litchfield at New London-Spicer
Paynesville at Melrose
Milaca at Pine City
Little Falls at Fergus Falls
Hinkley-Finlayson at Pierz
Boys Hockey:
Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Mora
River Lakes at Litchfield
Cathedral at Northern Lakes
Alexandria at Little Falls
Girls Hockey:
Bemidji at Sartell-Sauk Rapids
Buffalo at River Lakes