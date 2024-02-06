High School Sports Results Monday February 5
Boys Hockey:
River Lakes 5, Becker-Big Lake 1
Boys Basketball:
ROCORI 83, Becker 62
Foley 68, Holdingford 52
Zimmerman 64, Big Lake 60
Annandale 57, Melrose 50
Girls Basketball:
Paynesville 61, MACCRAY 55
Big Lake 62, Zimmerman 46
Tuesday's Schedule:
Girls Hockey:
Section 8AA Quarterfinals
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Roseau
St. Cloud at Brainerd-Little Falls
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Totino-Grace at Cathedral
River Lakes at Alexandria
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Bemidji at St. Cloud
Alexandria at ROCORI
Albany at Mora
Milaca at Little Falls
Sauk Centre at Holdingford
Pierz at Foley
Rockford at Litchfield
International School of MN at St. John's Prep
Boys Basketball:
Pine City at Apollo
Sauk Centre at Albany
St. John's Prep at Osakis
Detroit Lakes at Little Falls
Kimball at BBE
ACGC at Maple Lake
Holdingford at Paynesville
Eden Valley-Watkins at Royalton
Rockford at Litchfield
Annandale at Watertown-Mayer