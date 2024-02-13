High School Sports Results Monday February 12
Girls Basketball:
Foley 69, Pine City 60
Becker 61, Cambridge-Isanti 51
Osakis 43, Melrose 39
Boys Basketball:
Foley 81, Zimmerman 79
Holdingford 77, St. John's Prep 39
Pierz 68, Milaca 52
Sauk Centre 56, BOLD 37
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Buffalo
St. Cloud Crush at Elk River
Cathedral at Little Falls
Boys Basketball:
ROCORI at Fergus Falls
Alexandria at Tech
Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar
Cathedral at Foley
Browerville at St. John's Prep
Princeton at Becker
Morris Area at Eden Valley-Watkins
Annandale at Litchfield
Benson at Melrose
Kimball at Royalton
Pequot Lakes at Milaca
Little Falls at Mora
Albany at Pierz
Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud Crush at Alexandria
Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen
Fergus Falls at ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd
St. John's Prep at Willmar Community Christian
Melrose at Minnewaska
Litchfield at Annandale
ACGC at BBE
Royalton at Holdingford
Eden Valley-Watkins at Maple Lake
Kimball at Paynesville
Becker at Princeton
Pequot Lakes at Albany
Big Lake at Monticello