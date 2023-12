High School Sports Results Monday December 4

Boys Basketball:

Tech 96, Hiawatha 61

Girls Basketball:

Braham 72, Foley 64

Esko 65, Pierz 44

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral at Gentry Academy

St. Cloud at STMA

Little Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Moose Lake area at Becker-Big Lake

River Lakes at Brainerd

Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Alexandria

Brainerd-Little Falls at River Lakes

Prairie Center at Princeton-Becker-Big Lake

Boys Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Waconia

Cathedral at Becker

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Little Falls

Apollo at Princeton

ROCORI at St. Francis

Royalton at Milaca

Morris area at Melrose

Paynesville at Litchfield

Ashby at BBE

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI at Sartell-St. Stephen

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Big Lake at St. Cloud

Albany at Holdingford

Litchfield at Eden Valley-Watkins

ACGC at Kimball

Paynesville at Maple Lake

Melrose at Morris Area

BBE at Royalton

Milaca at Spectrum