High School Sports Results December 7

Boys Basketball:

ROCORI 73, Apollo 66

Tech 70, Sartell-St. Stephen 60

Sauk Rapids-Rice 85, Willmar 34

(Izayah Cook and Spencer Swenson each scored 18 points for the Storm).

Foley 84, Kimball 47

Spectrum 77, Milaca 42

Girls Basketball:

Holy Family 66, Cathedral 49

(Ellie Voth led the Crusaders with 15 points and 7 rebounds and McKenna Buckentine added 13 points and 6 rebounds. Jocelyn Lund led Holy Family with 31 points).

Monticello 53 Sartell-St. Stephen 42

Foley 59, Kimball 50

Bemidji 52, ROCORI 39

(Sophia Hennen had 11 points and Morgan Stang had 14 points for ROCORI).

Hutchinson 45, Litchfield 35

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Fergus Falls 2

Cathedral 6, River Lakes 2

(Cole Hwang, John Hirschfeld, Andrew Dwinnell, Vince Gebhardt, Joey Gillespie, and Jaeger Wood all found the back of the net for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 5-0-1 and play at Alexandria on Tuesday).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Willmar 4

Becker-Big Lake 5, Pine City 4

Girls Hockey:

Brainerd-Little Falls 3, St. Cloud 0

Fergus Falls 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

Alexandria 2, River Lakes 0

Chisago Lakes 12, Princeton-Becker-Big Lake 2