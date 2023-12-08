High School Sports Results December 7
Boys Basketball:
ROCORI 73, Apollo 66
Tech 70, Sartell-St. Stephen 60
Sauk Rapids-Rice 85, Willmar 34
(Izayah Cook and Spencer Swenson each scored 18 points for the Storm).
Foley 84, Kimball 47
Spectrum 77, Milaca 42
Girls Basketball:
Holy Family 66, Cathedral 49
(Ellie Voth led the Crusaders with 15 points and 7 rebounds and McKenna Buckentine added 13 points and 6 rebounds. Jocelyn Lund led Holy Family with 31 points).
Monticello 53 Sartell-St. Stephen 42
Foley 59, Kimball 50
Bemidji 52, ROCORI 39
(Sophia Hennen had 11 points and Morgan Stang had 14 points for ROCORI).
Hutchinson 45, Litchfield 35
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Fergus Falls 2
Cathedral 6, River Lakes 2
(Cole Hwang, John Hirschfeld, Andrew Dwinnell, Vince Gebhardt, Joey Gillespie, and Jaeger Wood all found the back of the net for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 5-0-1 and play at Alexandria on Tuesday).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Willmar 4
Becker-Big Lake 5, Pine City 4
Girls Hockey:
Brainerd-Little Falls 3, St. Cloud 0
Fergus Falls 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0
Alexandria 2, River Lakes 0
Chisago Lakes 12, Princeton-Becker-Big Lake 2