High School Graduations on WJON this Week

Many area high schools have made adjustments to how they are handling their graduation ceremonies due to Covid-19. WJON is broadcasting some graduation ceremonies this week as graduates, families and friends listen in their cars in parking lots. The schedule of graduations on WJON this week:

Sauk Rapids-Rice - 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. May 26

Becker - 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. May 29

Foley - 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. May 30

Sartell-St. Stephen - 9:00 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. May 30