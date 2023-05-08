High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – May 8th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 12 NEW ULM EAGLES 0

(Friday May 5th)

The Flyers defeated the Eagles, backed by nine hits, they played solid defense and they were aided by thirteen walks. Matt Filippi started on the mound, he threw a gem, a complete game. He threw a no hitter, he issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Othoudt, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Beau Thoma went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Oberton went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Sebastian Long went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. Carter Gwost went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Matt Filippi went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Hudson Filippi went 2-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks and Charlie Smieja earned a walk and he scored a run. Owen Bode earned three walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Joey Welinski earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Sam Dehn scored a pair of runs.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Kaden Larson, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, six runs, eight walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cullen Slette threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jaxon Bagley threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. Ben Alfred threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ian Brudelie earned a walk for New Ulms offense.

ELK RIVER ELKS 18 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 0

(Saturday May 6th)

The Elks defeated the Flyers, backed by nine hits and aided by ten walks. Brett Gruebner started on the mound for the Elks, he threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Myles Hanson threw two innings in releif, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Johnson threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Elks offense was led by Owen VanDrehle, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Grant Stullman went 2-for-2 for four RBIs, he earned a walk. TJ Reilly went 1-for-2 for two RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam. Stuckman was hit twice by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brett Grebner earned two walks, he was it by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Carter Gwost, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, eight runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Charlie Smieja threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, six walks and he recorded a strikeout. Charter Gwost was hit by a pitch and Garrett Lindberg, Matt Filippi and Charle Smieja all earned a walk.

ELK RIVER ELKS 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

(Friday May 5th)

The Elks defeated the Crush, backed by ten hits, and good defense. The Elks starting pitcher Carter Galante threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued threw walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Elks offense was led by Myles Hanson, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben. Johnson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ellas Herzog was credited for a RBI. Logan Bunker went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Andrew Palm went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Brett Groebner went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Owen VanDreble went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Stockman earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Truman Toenjes, threw threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Arik Nikolas threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Schmitt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Bradyn Schmitz went 1-for-3, Blake O’Hara and Tim Gohman both earned a walk and Devin Finnegan had a stolen base.

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTH WEST LAKERS 4 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

(Saturday May 6th)

The Lakers of South West defeated the Crush, backed with great defense and a pitching gem. Luis Walker threw six innings, he gave up one hit, and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Burnett threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout. Evan Duempner led their offense, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, and Andrew Fabio went 1-for-4. Will Johnson earned a walk, Ray Kappel scored two runs, Finn Joshi scored a run and No. 14 had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Joe Hess, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Drew Lieser threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Allenspach went 1-for-2 and Kayden Mork was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 6 CHAMPLIN PARK REBELS 3

The Sabres defeated the Rebels, backed by seven hits, including a double and some defensive play. The Sabres starting pitcher was Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Ethan Acker threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Sabres offense was led by Wes Johnson, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tyler Phelps Hemmesch went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Simones went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Will Thompson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Jake Grebele scored a run.

The Rebels starting pitcher was Brady Schornstein, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. T. Phenow threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Justin Brooks, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Brady Schornstein went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Ryan Obestar went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Nick Carlson went 1-for-3 and Andrew Rambow earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

CHAMPLIN PARK REBELS 2 ROCORI SPARTANS 1

(Friday May 5th)

The Rebels defeated the Spartans, backed by five timely hits and very good defense. They got very good pitching performances, from their starter Justin Brooks, he threw six innings. He gave up three hits, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Ramos threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Rebels offense was led by Zach Zahalka, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Justin Brooks went 2-for-3 and he scored both runs. Chase Oxbrorugh went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and Brady Schornstein went 1-for-3. Andrew Ramos, Kellen Oligmueller and Ty McGee all earned one walk.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans, Beck Loesch threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Jack Spanier earned a walk and he scored their run. Thad Leiser and Beck Loesch both went 1-for-3.

MAHTOMEDI ZEPHYRS 7 ROCORI SPARTANS 1

(Saturday May 6th)

The Zephyrs defeated the Spartans, backed by ten hits, solid defense and strong pitcher performances. Tommy Muetzel started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Max Strecker closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Zephers were led of offense by Jacob Johnson, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Felling went 2-for-4 for one RBI and Seth Nelson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Charlie Barre went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Rollinger went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Donna went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Austin Felling went 1-for-1. Sam Gary earned a walk and he scored a run and Max Strecker scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was Hunter Fuchs, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Weber threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Boos, he went 1-for-3 with a walk and Beck Loesch went 1-for-3. Brady Weber went 1-for-1 and Blake Tylutki was credited for a RBI. Luke VanErp and John Kinzer both earned two walks, Logan Bauer and Hunter Heidgerker both earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 12 MORA MUSTANGS 1

(Friday May 5th)

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs, backed by twelve hits, backed by good defense and a solid pitching performance. Reese Young started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded eight hits.

The Pioneers offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Kirby Fischer went 3-for-3 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Kyle Winscher went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Reese Young went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Bo Woitalla went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Winston Woitalla went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and Chase Becker went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run. Joey Stuckmayer had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Mustangs' starting pitcher was Owen Szoka, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs and he had one strikeout. Cole Gmahl threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Nelson went 1-for-2, Jordan Szucs was credited for a RBI, Kenny Randt earned a walk and he scored a run and Cole Gmahl earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 8 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 2

(Friday May 5th)

The Bulldogs defeated their neighbors to the east the Thunder, backed by nine hits, three doubles, good defense and good pitching performances. Josh Grokruetz started on the mound for the Bulldogs. He threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Guck threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reid McCalla went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Sawyer Anderson went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Josh Grokruetz went 2-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bruce Kramer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Grant Studer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ethan Guck was credited for a RBI. Jase Tobako earned a walk and he Jack Atwood had a stolen base.

Thunder starting pitcher Brock Snow threw six innings, gave up nine hits, eight runs, four walks and recorded three strikeouts. Max Gostonezik went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Brock Snow went 1-for-3, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Hunter Howe earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Trey Wibeto and Arik Killingen both earned a walk.

(SATURDAY MAY 6th)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 12 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 2

The Eagles defeated their Central Mn. Conference rival the Irish, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles, good defense and a good pitching performance. Landon Neiman started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan “Fiesty” Geislinger, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Nistler went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Devin Dockendorf went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Xander Willner went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Landon Neiman went 2-for-3 with a double he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Lane Harff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Caden Neiman scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher was Jarrett Faue, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Eddy Neu threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Danny Reilley, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Jarrett Gaue went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Joey Gendreau went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Gavin Miller went 1-for-2 and Nathan Zander scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 12 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 5

The Eagles defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Irish, backed by nine hits, including a double and a triple. The Eagles starting pitcher was Landon Neiman, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Coltant Harff threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Eagles offense was led by Devin Dockendorf, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Xander Willner went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nolan “Fiesty” Geislinger went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Stanwick went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Arnold had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Irish was Nathan Zander, he threw five innings. He gave up nine hits, eleven runs, issued five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Danny Reilley threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Irish offense was led by Danny Reilley, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Nathan Zander went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Sam Marquette went 1-for-4. Noah Gindele went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Carter Scanlon went 1-for-3. Gavin Miller went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Jarrett Faure went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Eddy Neu scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 6 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 0

The Jaguars defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Cubs, backed by seven timely hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The Jaguars had a very good pitching performance by Talen Kampsen. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Ryan Jensen, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Shelton went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Talen Kampsen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brett DeRoo earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Tate DeKok went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Austin Schindler, he went 2-for-3 and Bryant Knaus went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Keegan Lommel went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Josh Witte went 1-for-3, Clay Faber and Gavin Winter both earned a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 10 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 6

The Jaguars defeated the Cubs, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles, they were aided by seven walks. Starting pitcher for the Jaguars was Hayden Sobiech, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brett DeRoo threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Ryan Jensen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brett DeRoo earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Talen Kampsen went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI; Tate DeKok went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Shelton went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Illies earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run, Owen Paulson had a stolen base and he scored, Hayden Sobiech earned a walk and Ethan Spanier had a stolen base.

The Cubs starting pitchers was Nathan Serbus, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. B. Henkemeyer threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Blake Brutger went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Hank Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.Clay Faber went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and B. Henkemeyer was hit by a pitch. Josh Witte and went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Austin Schindler had a stolen base. Keegan Lommel went 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

DASSEL COKATO CHARGERS 7 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 6

(Friday May 5th)

The Chargers defeated their neighbors to the West the Cubs, backed by eight hits and aided by seven walks. The Chargers starting pitcher was Jayce Olthoff, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Garrett Kelly threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Tobias Collin, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Garrett Kelly went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. K. Lang went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jacob Koelln went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jayce Olthoff went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Schaupp went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Bryant Knaus, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schindler threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Blake Brutger, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keegan Lommel went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hank Meyer went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Bryant Kraus went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Gavin Winter went 3-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Clay Faber went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Witte went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Nathan Serbus went 1-for-4 and Austin Schindler had a sacrifice bunt.