Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These

It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.

If you are planning on using a space heater to counteract the colder temps outside, you should know to never plug an electric space heater into a power strip. Only plug it into the wall outlet directly, as the space heater could create more problems for you.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department posted on social media about properly plugging in a space heater.

Now that it’s cold outside, many people are using space heaters. Plug them directly into the wall, not a strip. Keep at least 3 feet away from any furniture, toys, curtains, bedding, etc. Do not cover the cord!

Another good piece of information for you, if you are dealing with a less than comfortable home temp, don't use resources that create heat, like a kerosene heater indoors. This can cause other issues, like death from CO2 poisoning. According to the Missouri Extension Office:

Adequate ventilation is necessary for safe operation of the kerosene heater. Burning kerosene consumes oxygen and produces carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and other gases. Ventilation must be provided to replace oxygen as well as to remove gases in order to prevent asphyxiation or respiratory problems. - Missouri Extension Office

Stay warm and safe this holiday season.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.