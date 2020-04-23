Heroes Among Us: Local Caterer Feeding Those in Need During Pandemic

ST. CLOUD -- The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay at home order has brought economic uncertainty to many Minnesotans. For some, attaining enough necessities like food is challenging.

And this new reality has served as a call to action for one St. Cloud business owner, stepping up to feed those in need.

Shavawn Crume, who goes by Chevy, owns Chevy’s Pit, a St. Cloud-based soul food catering business she started last year. St. Cloud resident Christina Caruthers met Chevy several years before that, and says she's watched her transform a love of cooking into a fledgling event catering business.

Caruthers says, when the stay at home order was put in place, Crume sprung into action, offering to cook Easter meals, and making sub sandwiches to give for free to those in need.

"She told me, 'you know, I'm doing this because I know there are people out there who won't be able to eat, and I want to be able to help," said Caruthers. "She told me to keep an eye out because she's planning to give away more food in a week or so. And I was like, 'what?! That's so awesome."

Crume operates a Facebook page for Chevy's Pit, LLC. Recently, she's used it as a way to let people know when and where she'll be serving food.

"Throughout this pandemic, you know, she's been pretty much looking out for everybody," said Tony Hinds, a small business owner and friend of Crume. "She's been doing so many things for the community, handing out free food. I mean, she's a great person overall. I've got a lot of respect for Chevy."

Caruthers and Hinds both describe Crume as well-known in the community for being a “shirt off her back." Crume's company motto, “I’m feeding your heart,” is one that sums her up well.

"Even before the pandemic, Chevy's done a lot," said Caruthers. "She's a blessing. She's constantly feeding people she knows."

"And, her food is super delicious," she laughed.

