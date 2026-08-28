Helen Margaret Geyer, 95

Little Falls — Helen Margaret Geyer, 95, peacefully passed away August 24, 2026.

Helen was born January 14, 1931, in Plummer, Minnesota, to Matthew and Anna (Diederich) Rausch. In 1934 she moved with her family to a farm near Thief River Falls, Minnesota. In 1942 the family moved to Collis, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Graceville, Minnesota, in 1949. Helen and Roy Geyer married November 15, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Church in Collis. They farmed near Collis until 1958, when they moved to Little Falls. Helen was a full-time homemaker until 1975, when she began doing childcare in her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2026, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A Rosary will be said at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Helen is survived by her children, Bruce Geyer and wife Gail, Craig Geyer and wife Louise, Michelle Jorgenson and husband Terry, Pamela Geyer, and Roxanne Kennedy and husband Doug; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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