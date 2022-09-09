Hearing Impaired Contestant on DWTS is from Minnesota

Some people love the show Dancing with the Stars and others couldn't care less. I fall in the middle of that group. If there is a contestant that's on the show that I "know" or I'm curious about, I would like to see how they do.

The show used to be on ABC for several years. This year, it's moving to streaming service Disney+. So, if you'd like to see how your favorite contestant is doing, you are going to have to pay for a subscription.

There may be a reason, actually a couple of reasons why people from Minnesota may want to tune in. Former NFL player Eric Decker, originally from Cold Spring, and a graduate of ROCORI high school is married to country artist Jesse James Decker, and she will be a contestant this season. The other Minnesota connection is actor Daniel Durant. Durant is the third hearing impaired contestant to compete for the coveted mirror ball trophy. Sidebar: I wonder what the winners do with that god-awful trophy after the show.

The other deaf contestants have been Marlee Matlin in 2008 and Nyle DiMarco from America's Next Top Model fame.

Anyway, Durant grew up in Duluth and has acted is a few things including the Academy Award winning film "CODA". But does he have any dance experience? Yes! He does.

According to Star-Tribune:

...performed solo choreography on Broadway in Deaf West Theatre's 2015 revival of "Spring Awakening" and said he considers it a "tiny, tiny bit of dance experience."

This season of Dancing with the Stars kicks off Monday, September 19th.