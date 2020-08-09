ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 806 new positive cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths from Saturday.

The statewide totals are now up to 60,898 and 1,657 respectively. Currently, there are 312 people hospitalized and 148 in the ICU.

Health officials say a total of 53,568 people have now recovered from the virus.

Locally, Stearns County added seven cases, Sherburne County added six, and Benton County saw no increase in cases.

The MDH says over 1,150,000 tests have been run so far.