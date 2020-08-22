Health Officials Report 746 More COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 746 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths from Friday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now up to 68,867 and 1,761 respectively. Locally, Stearns County added 26 cases, Sherburne County added 11, and Benton County added three.

Currently, there are 316 people hospitalized, which is up 20 from the day before. The number of patients in the ICU is up 12 for a total of 148.

Health officials say nearly 61,700 people have now recovered from the virus. Over 1,350,000 tests have been run so far in Minnesota.