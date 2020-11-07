Health Officials Report 34 More COVID-19 Deaths, Over 4,600 Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 34 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 4,647 new positive cases Saturday.

The statewide cumulative totals climb to 2,625 and 174,954 respectively.

Benton County reported two more fatalities and 48 new cases. Stearns County reported one additional death and 168 new cases. Sherburne County added 133 new positive cases.

Health officials say over 1,980,000 tests have been completed in Minnesota so far.