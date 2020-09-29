Health Matters; Parenting in St. Cloud [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Family Therapist Nora Johnson from The Village Family about parenting. There isn't a handbook for how to parent and how to deal with all the different situations and challenges that come up. Nora offered some assistance on how parents can model good behavior, implement structure, gain respect and still have fun with their children. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Nora says many parents make the mistake of trying to become friends with their kids. She says parents and children can become friends but that can happen once their kids are grown. Punishment is another key for parents. Nora says many have differing opinions on what is acceptable punishment. She says children need to know that they are consequences for their actions if they misbehave and a mistake often make my parents is to threaten punishment and not follow through on it. She says it can be challenging for parents if kids feel they can get away with almost everything and then parents change their approach offering more follow through. Nora says parents need to weather this storm which will improve their relationship in the long run.