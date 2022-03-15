He Ain’t Nothin’ But A Hound Dog! Copper Is Up For Adoption

Copper, a 6 month old hound dog is up for adoption this week at Tri County Humane Society. Just look at those eyes. I have a feeling that Copper will be in his new home soon. Maybe yours?

Meet Copper! This handsome hound came to TCHS as a stray with his brother, so unfortunately we don't know anything about his past. He has done well with cats in the past. Has met children and done well with them. He got along well with his dog sibling (who has been adopted).

All introductions to new family members and pets should be slow and proper; ask a staff member for detailed tips. Copper is an active boy who would love a fenced in yard and plenty of play time to burn off energy. Copper loves chew toys and soft treats. He is very sweet and loves attention. He is a typical hound and likes to follow his nose- he would appreciate plenty of opportunities to sniff around.

Daily walks are recommended. Like most puppies, Copper still needs to learn some manners and would benefit from positive reinforcement training. This handsome boy will make a great family dog with some socialization and obedience training. Kong toys filled with peanut butter, snuffle mats, treat dispensing balls, puzzle toys, and other mental enrichment would be great for his health and well being.

Ask a staff member about Good Pup dog training- we offer discounts for adopting!. Copper is ready to be your new best bud- call the front desk to schedule a visit with him. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

