Have Kids Interested in Fast-Pitch Softball? Here’s Their Chance

Sauk Rapids Fastpitch Softball Program started up this year and is looking for a few more players to fill their teams, ages 8 to 18.

They have have a community-run program, but this year they are also starting up a competitive program to help the girls advance their skills. This gives kids local competitive option that is run by Sauk Rapids, but not limited to Sauk Rapids players.

Interested, or have kids that might be interested? Go to www.SRRFSA.org for more info -- or call, text, or email Adam at stormSRRFSA@gmail.com and 320-266-8352 for schedules and team availability.