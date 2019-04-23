Harry Florian Cimenski, 90, Little Falls

May 31, 1928 - April 20, 2019

Harry Florian Cimenski, 90 year old resident of Little Falls died Saturday, April 20 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 26 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Thursday April 25 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Harry Florian Cimenski, a lifelong resident of Little Falls, Minnesota, died April 20, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN. Born at home on the farm on May 31, 1928 to John Paul Cimenski and Helen Frances (Zilka) Cimenski, Harry lived on, worked, and maintained the farm until his death. In addition to working the fields and raising dairy cattle or hogs, he was a proud member of Carpenters Union 129 and helped construct the Big Bend Dam in central South Dakota and the Sherburne County Generating Station in Becker, MN. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Little Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Berniece, Ann, Hedy, Jean and Mary Lou; brothers Leo, Frank, and Ambrose. He is survived by his brother Joe (Auralia) Cimenski, sister-in-law Tootie (Cleo) Cimenski, brothers-in-law Fred Piekarski and Ray Hansen, and a host of nieces and nephews, many of whom he gave hands-on lessons in fishing, milking cows, feeding baby pigs, stacking hay bales, and touching the electric fence with a stalk of grass. His loved ones will always remember his kindness, gentle nature, crooked grin, and easy laughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to: Quiet Oaks Hospice, 5537 Galaxy Rd, St. Cloud, MN 56301\