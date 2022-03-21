Harlan Moser, 90, Pierz

July 8, 1931 - March 16, 2022

Harlan Moser, 90-year-old resident of Pierz died Wednesday, March 16 at his home in Pierz. A Grave Side Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 22 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Monday, March 21 and from 11:30-12:30 P.M. on Tuesday, March 22 all visitation times will be held at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.

Harlan Joseph Moser was born on July 8, 1931 in Platte Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Andrew and Helen (Litke) Moser. He grew up in Platte Township and attended rural country school. Harlan served his Country in the United States Navy from January 15, 1952 until his honorable discharge on January 12, 1956. He served on the USS Dashiell with his brother, Leroy during the Korean conflict. He returned to Morrison County where he farmed in Platte Township. Harlan was united in marriage to Virginia Stegora on May 6, 1957 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. The couple were blessed with four children, Larry, Rick, Dan and Gloria. The couple made their home in Platte Township and later divorced. Harlan worked for Crestliner Boats and was a telephone line repair man. He enjoyed coyote hunting, going to the local sales barn for pie and going to the old Shady Brook.

Left to cherish his memory are his boys, Larry (Pamela) Moser of Coon Rapids, Rick Moser of Brainerd, Dan (Pamela) Moser of Pierz; siblings, Andrew Moser, Darrell Moser, Gary (Jackie) Moser all of Brainerd and Shirley (Danny) Andrea of Pierz; grandchildren, Mindy Serocki, Samantha Moser, Jessica Kurtz, Nicholas Moser, Corey Moser, Jason Kurtz, Bauer Ludgate, Austin Moser and Beau Moser; eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Gloria Ludgate in March 2009; brothers, Norman Moser, Gene Moser and Leroy Moser.