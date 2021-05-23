Gunshot Victim Discovered After Minneapolis Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a vehicle crashed in Minneapolis when the driver was transporting a shooting victim to a hospital.

The rollover was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Minneapolis police discovered a man with gunshot wounds trapped in the backseat of the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

