Guns N Roses Cancels Target Field, Books Xcel Energy Center

This has been such a crazy year to a year and a half. Shows have been rescheduled, postponed or even cancelled, or a combination of the three. The information that we are all getting keeps changing from day to day and it's all based on the pandemic changes. Restrictions lifting, scheduling conflicts, attendance issues, it's a whole host of issues all over the place and it's a continuing moving target.

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

The latest news is that the Guns N Roses show that was scheduled for Target Field has been moved a few times, postponed and rescheduled and now just flat out cancelled. But, the good news is that GNR will be coming to the Xcel Energy Center Septembe 21st. The bad news is that Xcel is about half the capacity of Target Field. You do have the option to exchange the tickets you have for the previous show. But it looks to be a first come, first served basis. You also have the option to ask for a refund through Ticketmaster.

Get our free mobile app

If you would like to purchase tickets for this show, you can do so starting this Friday, June 4th at noon through their website. Wolfgang Van Halen will be opening the show with his band Mammouth WVH. The ticket prices range from $35.50 to $995 which would be the VIP experience package.

According to an interview with the Pioneer Press last summer, Slash said that he was working on some new music for the band.