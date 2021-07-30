Gulf Eagle Supply Building Could be Future Brewpub, Distillery

ST. CLOUD -- The vacant Gulf Eagle Supply building on East St. Germain Street may one day be buzzing with activity.

K. Johnson Construction in Sauk Rapids is in the process of buying that building right now. Owner Kevin Johnson says he is hoping to finalize the purchase by September 1st.

His vision for the large brick building is to create a retail and entertainment complex. He says he's hoping to attract a brewpub for the first floor, along with possibly a distillery, and a coffee shop on that level.

He is looking for the second floor to be more professional spaces, with a tenant already close to signing a deal for the upstairs.

Each floor has about 15,000 square feet.

Johnson says the property needs to be rezoned from industrial to commercial and he is scheduled to bring the rezoning request to the st. Cloud Planning Commission on September 17th.