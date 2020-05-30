GRRL 2020 Summer Reading Program Kicking Off Monday

UNDATED -- The Great River Regional Library System is kicking off their annual summer reading program next week.

The program is open to kids ages 0-18 and this year’s theme is Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover.

Kids in both the early literacy and independent reader groups can track their reading using the Beanstack app or a paper slip, and enter prize drawings at the end of the program.

The 2020 program starts Monday and runs through July 31st at all 32 branches.

You can register either by using the app or by visiting your local branch during curbside pickup hours.