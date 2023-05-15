Greater Minnesota Mountain Bike Trail Development Guide Unveiled

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A new, comprehensive guide has been launched to help communities design and build mountain bike trails in Greater Minnesota.

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission developed the first-of-a-kind resource that covers all aspects of creating off-road bike trails.

Mike Repyak is the Regional Trail Solutions Director of Planning and Design for the International Mountain Bicycling Association. He says once they saw how comprehensive the 242-page guidebook was, they wanted to be involved...

This document will be a "go-to" guide for communities looking to build high-quality trails. It's for communities, land managers, and decision makers. But also, this guide will help align the professional trail industry along similar processes and inform the more traditional planning and design firms out there.

Aaron Rogers is the founder and President of Rock Solid Trail Contracting in Copper Harbor, Michigan. He says this will be used not only in Minnesota but across the U.S. and around the world...

The goal of these guidelines is truly to talk a little bit more about best practices in the industry. Since the industry has evolved so quickly, we realized that common terminology was not being used throughout the industry. Processes were not established when we went out to talk to clients. And, that just makes it very difficult.

The Mountain Bike Trail Development guide took four years to complete.

Get our free mobile app

Communities all across Minnesota will have free access to the Mountain Bike Trail Development: Guidelines for Successfully Managing the Process thanks to a grant from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission loading...

Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus