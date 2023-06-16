Great Value Frozen Fruits Sold In Minnesota Could Cause Hepatitis A- Recall

GREAT VALUE PRODUCTS BEING RECALLED BY WILLAMETTE VALLEY

Great Value Sliced Strawberries have been recalled due to a possible health risk that could lead to liver failure.

Willamette Valley Fruit Company from Salem, Oregon has voluntarily recalled select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries that were grown in Mexico. The recall is due to a potential risk of Hepatitis A contamination.

HEPATITIS A EXPOSURE

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that is caused by exposure to the Hepatitis A virus. Symptoms can be mild for a few weeks and then turn into a serious illness lasting several months. Symptoms usually occur around 15 to 50 days of exposure and include the following:

Fatigue

Abdominal Pain

Jaundice

Abnormal liver tests

Dark urine

Pale stools

In rare cases, people with pre-existing conditions can progress to liver failure.

Anyone who thinks they may have fully consumed the affected product should consult their health care professional to see if vaccination is appropriate. If you have symptoms, even if they are mild, you should contact your doctor immediately if you think you may have been exposed.

OTHER RECALLS

The Recall also includes:

Great Value Mixed Fruit

Great Value Antioxidant Blend

Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend

Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio

Great Value Sliced Strawberries

Places, where you may have purchased these items, include:

Walmart

Costco

There have been no illnesses reported at this point due to this recall.

If you still have any of these packages in your freezer, you may want to bring them back to the location where you purchased them or toss them out:

Great Value Sliced Strawberries are in 64-ounce bags:

Lot: 4018305 7/19/24

Lot: 4019305 7/20/24

Great Value Mixed Fruit packaged in 64-ounce bags:

Lot: 4024205 7/25/2024

Lot: 4025305 7/26/2024

Lot: 4032305 8/2/2024

Lot: 4033305 8/3/2024

Lot: 4034305 8/4/2024

Lot: 4035305 8/5/2024

Great Value AntiOxidant Blend in 40-ounce packages:

Lot: 4032305 8/2/2024

For more information about these recalls click HERE.

