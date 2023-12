Granite City Showcase Hockey Tournament This Week in St. Cloud

The Granite City Showcase boys hockey event takes place this week in St. Cloud with games being played at the MAC.

Boys Hockey Schedule

Thursday, 12/28 Litchfield vs. Monticello (JV - 9:00 AM / Varsity - 11:30 AM) Mankato East vs. Sauk Rapids (JV - 11:00 AM / Varsity - 1:45 PM) Bemidji vs. Cathedral (JV - 1:00 PM / Varsity - 5:00 PM) Sartell vs. Crush (JV - 3:00 PM / Varsity - 7:15 PM) Friday, 12/29 Litchfield vs. Mankato East (JV - 9:00 AM / Varsity - 11:30 AM) Bemidji vs. Crush (JV - 11:00 AM / Varsity - 1:45 PM) Monticello vs. Sauk Rapids (JV - 1:00 PM / Varsity - 5:00 PM) Sartell vs. Cathedral (JV - 3:00 PM / Varsity - 7:15 PM) Saturday 12/30 Monticello vs. Bemidji (JV - 9:00 AM / Varsity - 11:30 AM) Sauk Rapids vs. Litchfield (JV - 11:00 AM / Varsity - 1:45 PM) Mankato East vs. Sartell (JV - 1:00 PM / Varsity - 5:00 PM) Crush vs. Cathedral (JV - 3:00 PM / Varsity - 7:15 PM)