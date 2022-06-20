Granite City Days this week in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud will be celebrating this week with Granite City Days.

The festivities start on Thursday with the Lemonade Art Fair at St. Cloud State University from 11:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. The event includes over 150 vendors. The Granite City Days Opening Ceremony is at 7:00 p.m. on the Atwood Mall.

On Friday, the Liberty Block Party at Whitney Park features Little River Band with special Guest Ambrosia. That event starts at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday is the Granite City Days Parade at 10:00 a.m.. St. Cloud's Got Talent is at Lake George at 7:00 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

On Sunday is the 5K at Lake George at 8:00 a.m. and the World Heritage Day and Closing Ceremonies at 1:00 p.m.